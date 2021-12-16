A HOLIDAY AFFAIR

Grinch, Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Plains

It could have been the battle of the century in Plains - Santa Claus versus the Grinch - at the one-room log schoolhouse. But the Grinch's heart did its growth thing and played nice with the kids - most of the time.

This was the second year for Santa and Mrs. Claus to listen to the kids' Christmas wishes and hand out toys at the old schoolhouse along Railroad Street. While the Claus' gave gifts, the Grinch gave the kids candy canes and periodically chased them about on Saturday. This was the first year for the Grinch to participate in the event. "It was fun. I like being mean to kids," joked the Grinch, a.k.a. Charles Vogliardo, who spent most of his time outside entertaining children and giving them candy canes, handshakes and high fives. Some of the kids got into the act, sneaking up on him in an effort to coax him into going after them. He managed to startle one mom when he snuck up behind her. Although a couple youngsters wouldn't dare go near Mr. Grinch, some immediately warmed up to him. He even got a big hug from 5-year-old Oliver Fleenor of Plains, who said the Grinch was his favorite Christmas character. His mother said Oliver wants to name his dog "Max" after the Grinch's dog. "I'm going to watch you on TV at home," Oliver told the Grinch.

Sixty-eight kids, nine adults and a dog named "Tinkerbell" stopped at Santa's Workshop, which was sponsored by Joint Operation Mariposa (JOM). The nonprofit organization was established specifically for military veterans, but it has also done several events to support the general community.

"It is awesome to see the excitement in kids of all ages," said head elf Heather Allen, who donned metal elf ears and fake eyelids with glitter for the four-hour event. "There were a few today that were great. A couple of the adults sitting on Santa's lap and the few kids who were genuinely excited to see Santa. Then there were a few teens who had a great time with the Grinch. A few of the younger kids got the giggles and it was infectious. It was a wonderful day of happiness and joy," she added. One little girl gave Santa a homemade Christmas card and another gave him cookies.

Santa was once again played by Plains resident Dave Williams, president of JOM. The kids ranged from a six-month-old to the 88-year-old Marilyn Carey, one of the adults who sat on Santa's lap. She told him she wanted a better year for 2022 and for everyone to be happy. It was Carey who tailored Williams' Santa suit three years ago. She has also put in numerous volunteer hours with JOM. Santa was joined by Mrs. Claus, Callie Vogliardo, elf helpers, Izzy Hardy, 12, and Chloe Monselet, 9, and Allen. It took Allen and Ed Foste, both JOM members, about an hour to convert part of the 135-year-old schoolhouse into the decorated workshop.

"We only had one crying baby and even that was joyful because she was like a faucet on when Santa or Mrs. Claus was holding her and immediately off when mom got her back," said Allen, JOM's vice president. The visiting children had the choice of early gifts from Santa, with choices including a homemade doll or Teddy bear, made by the Plains Woman's Club, or a wooden truck or tractor, made by veterans of VFW Post 3596.

Ed Moreth LOVE THE GRINCH – Five-year-old Oliver Fleenor of Plains gives a big hug to the Grinch at Santa's Workshop.

Williams, a Navy veteran, likes playing Kris Kringle and has done it for several years with his own outfit and beard, which no kids pulled this year, although Carey stroked it. "This never gets old because every year the kids are different," said Williams. "And every year, they walk in here with hope and I like seeing that," he added. For the last two years, Williams and Allen have also delivered stockings of goodies called "Santa Socks" to veterans from Heron to Hot Springs to St. Regis. Ron Kilbury, post commander of the VFW, helped last year, when they delivered around 50 stockings. Brad Kinzie of Plains will be helping Allen and Foste with JOM's Santa's Socks this year.

Allen said she wasn't sure it put her in the Christmas spirit, but she said it did "provide time away from the negativity and world problems."