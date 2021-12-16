HOLIDAY BEAT

Noxon fourth graders perform the Christmas Sock Rock during their concert last week. According to music teacher Sari MacArthur, the school will be holding another concert Friday, December 17, in the gymnasium. The concert will feature talent from fifth through 12 grade band and choir performing ensembles. The teacher and performers welcome all community members to the performance, which is free to attend and begins at 6:30 p.m. Donations are accepted and will go to Noxon School's music program scholarship fund.