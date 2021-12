What is your favorite holiday treat?

CINDY EVERETT, Trout Creek - “Divinity, because my mom used to always make it when we were kids!”

KAREN DYKSTRA, Thompson Falls -

“Cream cheese pumpkin bars!”

YOLANDA SANDSTROM, Plains - “Pumpkin pie because I save it till the end of the year and I can eat it all day long.”

BARBA...