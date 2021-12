THEMED BASKETS - The She Shed Raffle Basket, part of a fundraiser for TRACS, is on display at Whitefish Credit Union in Thompson Falls.

In their mission to provide continuous care and support to their animals, Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) is asking for a little extra help this holiday season. TRACS has put together two different holiday raffle baskets and has organized a silent auction in order to raise funds for th...