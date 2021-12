Noxon School Board Chairman David Pafford (from left) receives a plaque from JOM officers Heather Allen and Dave William in honor of the school's support of veterans around Sanders County.

In recognition of their support of veterans in the community, Joint Operation Mariposa (JOM) presented the Meritorious School Award to Noxon Schools at last week's school board meeting. JOM vice president Heather Allen presented the award to Noxon School Board Chairman David Pafford and Superinte...