SLOWING DOWN - Vehicles on Highway 135 will soon be slowing near Quinn's resort as the speed limit is being lowered to 55 mph.

After many years of work, Quinn's Hot Springs Resort was able to get the speed limit lowered on the stretch of Montana Highway 135 between Camp Bighorn and the resort. The original speed limit was 70 miles per hour, but now has been dropped in two places. At the turnout from Montana Highway 200 i...