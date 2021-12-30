ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
December 30, 2021



Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Keturah Yoder, 18, violation of rules, $135.

Montana Highway Patrol

Margaret Lambdin, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lolene Little, 56, careless driving, $85.

Mari Reed, 18, careless driving, $85.

Patrick Engel, 74, day speeding, $70

Motor Carrier Services

Daniel Britt, 60, seatbelt violation, $20.

Richard Smyth, 53, seatbelt violation, $55.

Johnathon Lydick, 41, false log, $285.

James Raymond, 50, exceeding tandem axle weight limit, $335.

 
