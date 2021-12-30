Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
December 30, 2021
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Keturah Yoder, 18, violation of rules, $135.
Montana Highway Patrol
Margaret Lambdin, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lolene Little, 56, careless driving, $85.
Mari Reed, 18, careless driving, $85.
Patrick Engel, 74, day speeding, $70
Motor Carrier Services
Daniel Britt, 60, seatbelt violation, $20.
Richard Smyth, 53, seatbelt violation, $55.
Johnathon Lydick, 41, false log, $285.
James Raymond, 50, exceeding tandem axle weight limit, $335.
