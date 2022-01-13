Watch for wildlife on roads

Letter to the Editor:

It was a painful start to the new year for Orvall Kuester.

Few in the county love flora and fauna more than Orvall. Originally an outfitter turned contractor and photographer, his appreciation of the beauty, essentiality and spirituality of nature approaches Native American understanding.

So, it was a wretched start to the new year when Orvall stopped his Ford truck on River Road West to gather and respectfully dispose of the widely scattered remains of 10 turkeys run down by some unidentified vehicle rushing down Sandhill.

We’re sure the incident was especially painful to Orvall since, decades ago, he helped Montana Fish and Wildlife introduce wild turkeys in this part of Sanders County. Sadly, he was an appropriate person to undertake this raw task. Thank you, Orvall, for your civic mindedness and respect for nature.

We don’t know the circumstances of this carnage. Perhaps the driver was unable to stop without even more harm. But the incident underscores this message: Drive prudently to protect yourself, your family and friends and our wildlife.

John and Karen Thorson,

Plains