Candidates file for local elections

With the new year comes a new election season, and Sanders County voters will be choosing several officials this year, including two commissioners.

Candidates have begun filing for several of the positions up for election. Two commissioner positions will be decided this November, the seat vacated by Carol Brooker in District 1, which includes parts of Plains and Thompson Falls, and the seat held by Glen Magera in District 2, including Hot springs and the eastern end of Sanders County. Magera has stated he will not be running for re-election. As of Tuesday, Randy Arnold had filed as a candidate for the District 2 commissioner position.

The commissioners are accepting applications through Friday in order to appoint an individual to Brooker’s position through the end of the year, when the winner of the county election will be sworn in. Two candidates have filed for the primary election for District 1 commissioner, including Adam Bache of Plains and Dan Rowan, who was offered the appointed position last month by the commissioners but turned it down to remain mayor of Plains.

Also up for election in 2022 is the combined office of Sanders County Clerk and Recorder, County Treasurer and Superintendent of Schools, as well as sheriff, coroner, county attorney/public administrator and justice of the peace. The only candidate to file for those positions as of Tuesday was Roy Scott, who announced his run for sheriff. Scott, a former deputy for the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, is currently an officer with the Thompson Falls Police Department.

In the state House of Representatives, Denley Loge has filed for re-election in HD 14, which includes part of Sanders County. Also filing as a candidate is Randy Mitchell of St. Regis.

Local school boards will also hold elections this year. Hot Springs, Plains and Thompson Falls each have one three-year term on the ballot this year, with no candidates filing as of Tuesday. Kadilyn Roragen has filed as a candidate for one of the two open positions in Dixon. Noxon School District will hold elections for four open positions, including two representatives from the Noxon Elementary area of the district and two from the Trout Creek Elementary area. Trout Creek school has three positions available, with no candidates filing in Noxon or Trout Creek as of Tuesday.

Several special districts will be choosing board members this year, including the Dixon, Heron, Hot Springs, Noxon, Plains/Paradise, Thompson Falls and Trout Creek rural fire districts. Candidates who have filed as of Tuesday include Dennis Smith in Dixon, Charles Neiman in Hot Springs and Craig Fowler in Plains/Paradise. Three candidates have filed already for the two open Heron rural fire district positions, including Christine Knodle, Timothy Lindeman and Peggy Niesen.

Two positions are open in the Eastern Sanders County Hospital District, with Debra Pier the only candidate to file so far, and Carolyn Carter the only candidate to file as of Tuesday for the one position open on the Noxon Heron Public Hospital District. The Eastern Sanders County Conservation District has one position up for election, there are three in the Green Mountain Soil and Conservation District and three at the Noxon Water and Sewer District, but no candidates have yet to file in those districts.

Janice Barber has filed for one of the two open positions on the Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise board and no candidates have filed yet for the three positions in the Sanders County Water District at Paradise. Kartin Cottingham is the only candidate to file so far for the two open positions with the Woodside Park Water and/or Sewer District.

School candidates have until March 24 to file for open positions, with election day May 3. Candidates have until March 14 to file for all other open positions. The primary election is set for June 7 and the general election will be November 8.

Residents can verify their voting information at the state’s My Voter Page at app.mt.gov/voterinfo. There voters can check if they are registered to vote, verify your registration address and find information on polling places. The Sanders County Elections Office reminds voters it is important to verify the address on file to ensure ballots are received timely in mail elections. For more information, contact the county elections staff at 406-827-6949.