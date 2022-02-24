CFVH welcomes new staff members

Clark Fork Valley Hospital now has two new doctors and a new physical therapist on its staff.

Dr. Richard M. Ingle, Dr. Darren Herzog and Physical Therapist Laurie Endres all arrived at Clark Fork Valley Hospital within the last few weeks and are already fitting in to the hospital family.

The 66-year-old Ingle reported for duty January 17 and will be one of six obstetricians at the hospital working in Family Medicine and who will also be offering primary care services in Plains. Ingle has been a practicing doctor for 33 years after obtaining his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno. He completed his residency at Ventura County Medical Center in California in 1988. He stopped counting babies, but said he's probably delivered more than 3,000 in his career, although he enjoys other facets of the medical profession, too.

"I was looking for a place in a rural area," said Ingle, who did a year and half stint in Polson and had his own practice in Winnemucca, Nevada, for 22 years. At Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Ingle replaced David Costner, a nurse practitioner who started his own business in Plains last year. Ingle wanted to work at a small town physician-led hospital, which he said is rare; most hospitals are more corporately run. Ingle and his wife, Cathy, have four grown children.

"We are excited to add Dr. Ingle and his years of rural family medicine and obstetrics experience to our team of providers," said Dr. Greg Hanson, CEO and president of Clark Fork Valley Hospital.

Herzog, an orthopedic surgeon, replaced Dr. Robert Blease, who left for Idaho last year. Herzog started at the Plains hospital on February 1. He did his orthopedic surgery residency at Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University and Providence Orthopedic Surgery Residency from 2008 to 2012. He has been an orthopedic surgeon for nine years, but he is no stranger to Montana, growing up in Turah, just east of Missoula. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in cell and molecular biology from the University of Montana in 1999. His great grandmother, the late Virginia Collins, was a resident of Plains.

"I really wanted to come back to Montana," said Herzog. He and his wife have a 13-month-old son named Koa. "Montana is in my heart and in my blood. Home is where the heart is," said the 45-year-old Herzog, who added that he wanted to be near where he grew up and to have his son grow up with the same outdoor opportunities he had.

Herzog received his Doctrine of Medicine from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu in 2006. "We are pleased that Dr. Herzog's arrival allows us to again offer full-time orthopedic services, and that he brings the expertise of having completed advanced training in hip and knee replacement," said Hanson. "I love being here and serving the community," Herzog added.

Endres is the new manager for the hospital's Rehabilitation Services, which oversees physical therapy, occupational, aquatic and speech therapy, according to Tonya Revier, the hospital's Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator. Endres began work this month and is one of seven physical therapists at the hospital, replacing Stan Stanhope, who recently retired after more than 21 years. Endres said she will be spending 30-40 percent of her time treating patients at the hospital.

"I enjoy practicing physical therapy in small health systems where I can treat patients with a wide variety of diagnosis at all ages and stages," said the 57-year-old Endres. "I have treated pediatrics, have an interest in concussion management, workplace safety, injury prevention and wellness," she added.

Ed Moreth Dr. Darren Herzon

Endres has been a PT since 1995, working with the Beloit Health System in Wisconsin for 26 years. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in physical therapy from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1987, but she has started working on her master's degree in business administration with a focus in safety.

"My sons are now adults and I realized that I can now live anywhere I want to - Montana and particularly this area is beautiful. I enjoy outdoor activities so this was a perfect fit for me both professionally and personally," said Endres. "Clark Fork Valley Hospital is a small, independent hospital doing great work and I wanted to be a part of their team and mission," she added.

"We look forward to Laurie's leadership as our rehab services grow, and we believe she makes a wonderful addition to the rehab provider staff," said Hanson. "All of them have been very well received by both coworkers and patients alike," said Revier.