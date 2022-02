Zayden Allen of Plains dribbles against Thompson Falls' Jesse Claridge during the loser-out matchup at the District 7B tournament in Bigfork.

The Blue Hawk basketball teams took similar paths to earning a trip to the divisional basketball tournament this weekend in Ronan, with both teams finishing fourth in the District 7B championships in Bigfork.

The Blue Hawk boys started their tournament against Troy on Thursday, beating the Tro...