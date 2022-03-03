New quilt store opens in Plains

A new quilt shop opened last week with a better-than-expected number of grand opening customers.

The Fabric Pixie opened for business last Tuesday on the corner of McGowan and Farmer streets in Plains with a flood of customers there when the doors opened at 11 a.m. and dozens of people stopping by throughout the day, according to owner and operator Melissa Compton.

"I was so excited to open the doors today," said Compton, who decided last December that she wanted to pursue the dream of having her own fabric shop. "It was nice to see friends from church, the quilt guild, the bowling league and many others from the community," added Compton. She and her husband, Gregg, moved to Plains from Freeland, Michigan, in 2018. He's an independent contractor who owns G. Compton Construction, LLC.

"Since the grand opening was 2/22/22, I have decided to run a special 22% discount on items purchased through March 1‬," said Compton, who added that fabric representatives also provided giveaway items for the week. Compton hadn't expected such a good turnout on the first day. She said that several of her friends were waiting at the door for the opening of the new shop. "My friend Karen had joked about how she was going to sit in her camping chair outside of the door so she could be first in line. Such support," said Compton.

The Fabric Pixie had steady customers all day, which she felt was a "great response" from the community. Gregg was on hand to help on the first day. He also helped with getting the store ready by tearing down walls in the back room to make it more open and larger and he put down new flooring in the 650-square-foot back room. For the 600-square-foot sales floor room, he constructed new custom shelving, a checkout counter and cutting space. The space had been used as a fabric store previously by Mary Ann Peterson, who closed the shop in December. Gregg also helped get the inventory bar-coded and loaded into the new computerized point-of-sale system and assisted at the cash register on opening day.

Compton started quilting eight years ago and when she first moved to Plains and found herself shopping at Peterson's fabric store where she made some of her first local friends sewing there on Tuesday evenings. That is something she'd like to start up again in her shop's back room, where she also wants to have classes and workshops for all levels of quilters, including "Saturday sew days" or "a place for folks to just stop in and sew when they need a change in their environment," said Compton, who would also like to get involved with 4-H quilting projects.

She has no classes scheduled at this time and the class cost will depend on the class length and whether the fabric is provided or customers bring their own. She plans to teach the classes, but hopes to get help from members of the Flat Iron Quilt Guild at Thompson Falls, where she's a member. They meet at Thompson Falls High School on the second Saturday of the month. I love being a part of the guild and making charity quilts, which are donated to the Sanders County Cancer Network and Sanders County Coalition for Families for those in need," said Compton, who won the Guild's Choice ribbon at a quilt show in 2019.

Her mother, Karen Emeott, who still lives in Michigan and has been a quilter for over 35 years, taught her daughter how to quilt. Since then, Compton has created 40-50 quilts, including about a dozen lap quilts for charity. She was recently commissioned to make a t-shirt quilt. "I love to find a fun pattern, great coordinating fabrics and then spend the time piecing it together to give away as a gift. I don't seem to keep very many of them for myself," said Compton, who finds quilting therapeutic. She recently completed a quilt for their first grandchild. One of her mother's large quilts is on display at the shop, along with several on loan from Wendy Goff, owner of the quilt store Sew Unique in Phillipsburg.

Compton is excited about running her first store, but with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an accounting major and a master's in Business Administration with a concentration in finance, she continues to hold a position working remotely as a senior financial analyst with Huntington Bank in Michigan. "I have spent 30 years working in some type of accounting role and pursuing lots of challenging roles that required 60-plus hours a week with a lot of stress," she said. Compton said it was a process to be able to have the local commercial space for the shop and stay on part time with Huntington Bank. "When I found out that the quilt store was closing and there were so many of us that had come to rely on having a local store, I decided that I would pursue the opportunity. It was time for me to do something that I love and am passionate about."

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop has individual patterns and quilting books with ideas and patterns, along with items such as scissors, pins, needles, rulers, rotary cutters, blades and self-healing cutting mats. She has cotton and batik fabrics currently in stock, with flannel fabrics on order and can take special orders for items she doesn't have on hand. Compton bought a long-arm quilting machine that is used to attach the top of a quilt with the backing fabric, and purchased a computer automation program for the machine, which she said allows her to program the machine to quilt edge-to-edge designs. "I will definitely be offering long-arm services and am kicking around the idea of letting others rent time on it to quilt their own quilts," she said.

"I am also open to suggestions for items that I should stock as normal items. I started with the basics and the things that I use the most in my own quilting room so I am sure there are some things that I missed," she said. Compton said it's been fun meeting with the fabric representatives and selecting new fabric collections for the store. She said she's placing orders for new fabrics. "The hard part is not being able to buy everything they show me," she said.

The Fabric Pixie can be reached at (406) 826-5892.