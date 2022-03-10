Plains softball kicks off season with dinner, auction

FASTPITCH FUN – Plains High School Trotter Faith McGonagle shows a softball cake and cupcake dessert at the "Fast Pitch Fiesta" auction for the school softball team. Cheyenne Cirolia of Plains baked the cake and Dustin Wagoner of Plains bought it for $30.

The Plains High School softball team will be able to play this season, thanks to the generosity of the community, said Kati Mitchell, the team's head coach.

The team raised about $13,000 at its "Fast Pitch Fiesta" fundraiser at the school Saturday evening. More than 200 people attended the dinner and auction in the school gymnasium, where they were treated to street tacos, beans, rice, chips and coleslaw. Donning sombreros, the Trotters served the food, which was prepared by them and their parents. Cost of the dinner was $10 a person or $30 for a family.

Softball is one of four sports at Plains High School considered tier two, which means it isn't covered by the school's sports budget. Golf, cross country and wrestling are budgeted the same way at Plains High School. In tier two, the teams must raise the money to pay for the season, said Mitchell, who's in her first year as head coach for the Trotters, but had served as the team's assistant coach for five years. Prior to that, she coached at Thompson Falls for four years. She said the money raised will go to purchase uniforms, equipment, bus transportation, field maintenance and umpires.

With dinner out of the way, Jeff Burrows served as auctioneer for the nearly two-hour sale, which included custom made items as well as manufactured ones from individuals and businesses from Plains and Paradise. The items ranged from Silver Eagle Dollar coins donated by Rocky Mountain Bank, which went for $95 apiece, to a chainsaw and a weed eater donated by Studs Building and Home of Plains. The chainsaw fetched $275 and was bought by Mark Riffle of Thompson Falls. Custom made items included two Plains High School softball wreaths by Debbie Brown and a softball welcome sign designed by Briana Rivinius, owner of Hello Sweetness Designs. Trenis McDonald of the school shop class made two steel elk welcome signs. He and shop class student Carlie Wagoner made a heavy-duty decorative fire pit that took two students to hold up for the audience to see. The bidding for the fire pit started at $200 and was purchased by Rocky Wagoner for $300, the highest paid item for the evening. Randy Garrison served as the emcee of the event and prior to the auction conducted kids' games, which included "Hit the Target," named by Trotter Izzy Crabb, a junior. Garrison also invited five high school boys to hit a ball from a T stand and get the ball into a specific target some 20 yards away. None did.

The auction had around 100 desserts baked by the softball members and other Plains and Thompson Falls residents. Cheyenne Cirolia baked a large softball cake, purchased by Dustin Wagoner for $30. The desserts varied from cakes, pies, cupcakes, breads, brownies and chocolate chip cookies from a recipe by the late Bede Frye of Plains.

Mitchell is confident on her team's prospects this year. She is assisted this season by Dani Crowe and her husband, Dakota. They have 14 players. The Trotters first practice is March 14. The season begins with a tournament at Polson on March 26. The first home game is March 29 against Thompson Falls, one of six home games. This year, Plains will also host the divisional tournament, where eight teams will compete May 19-21. "Our goal is state and this year we have a wide range of talent. That will help us achieve that goal," said Mitchell.

Ed Moreth HEAVY ITEM – Trotters Carlie Wagoner (left) and Izzy Butcher show the audience a customized fire pit built by Wagoner and Trenis McDonald of the school shop class as auctioneer Jeff Burrows works to beef up the bidding.

Mitchell was pleased with the results of the fundraiser. "The community is the one that funds our softball season. Without them we couldn't play," said Mitchell, who added that they raised $1,800 on pre-sales for the dinner. A portion of the money raised was due to several people donating their winning desserts back to the auction.

Kevin Kerr of Plains donated nine back. Ron Warren purchased two desserts, which he donated to Burrows and the Trotter coaches. Toward the end of the auction, 16 desserts were coupled with non food items to hurry along the auction, according to Mitchell. The top dollar dessert was a Kit Kat cake made by Catharine, Madison and Mackenzie Elliott, which went for $90, she said. The auction alone fetched about $6,700, said Mitchell.

"I believe this event was a total success. We made up and beyond our goal of $6,000 to $8,000 for a season," said Mitchell. "The athletes and parents made this all happen. This will definitely help out with us hosting the divisional tournament this year and completing our season."