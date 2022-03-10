Judges learn from 4-H members

Judges John Haun and Alix Burchak (right) listen as Leahmarie Stover talks about her rabbit during the annual 4-H Communication Days Saturday at Thompson Falls Elementary.

Sanders County 4-H members showed off their talents last weekend at the annual Communication Days event. A total of 72 4-H members provided demonstrations and talks on various topics. The presentations were judged and eight senior and six junior members advanced to the finals competition, which will be Sunday, March 13, at Plains High School.

The first day of presentations was last Saturday at Thompson Falls Elementary. Eleven senior members, 27 juniors and one Cloverbud presented on topics including women's role in the Revolutionary War, rocket launching and cooking. In Hot Springs on Saturday, 15 seniors, 17 juniors and one Cloverbud went before the judges.

Making it to the final competition were seniors Christian Murdock, Alex Sweeden, Solveig Nygaard and ben Croft of the Whitepine Happy Workers, Vanessa Horner of the Trout Creek Mavericks and Mikiah Cook, Aubrey Tulloch and Claire Wrobleski form the South Side Sparks club. Juniors advancing to finals including South Side Sparks members Colt Browning, Katherine Wrobleski, Melodie Cook, John McNamara and Anabelle Avilla and Annalise Fairbank of the Whitepine Happy Workers.

Judges volunteering for the annual event included Sarah Naegeli, Rusty Kinkade, Kate Baxter, Karen Dwyer, Colette Morgan, Sarah Busmire, Sue Marsh, Ray Brown, Annie Wooden, Dillon Martini, Alice Burchak, John Haun, Dale Neiman, Kathy Conlin, Tammy McAllister, Marilynn Carr, Glen Magera, Jack Stivers, Ellen Childress and Justin Wright.