Sanders County Ledger

By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the Week

Which daylight saving time change to you prefer, spring or fall?

 
March 10, 2022



PAT MILHAM, Trout Creek - “I don’t have a preference. Just choose one or the other.”

BETH MORKERT, Noxon - “I prefer spring because it’s lighter in the morning.”

JOLINE TAPIA, Thompson Falls - “Spring. You get more daylight and longer hours.”

NICHOLAS TAPIA, Thompson Falls - “Spring because it’s not cold, it’s warm.”

JADEN BEWICK, Thompson Falls - “I would say Spring.”

ARIA MAYFIELD, Thompson Falls - “Spring! You spring forward.”

 

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

