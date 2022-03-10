Question of the Week
Which daylight saving time change to you prefer, spring or fall?
March 10, 2022
PAT MILHAM, Trout Creek - “I don’t have a preference. Just choose one or the other.”
BETH MORKERT, Noxon - “I prefer spring because it’s lighter in the morning.”
JOLINE TAPIA, Thompson Falls - “Spring. You get more daylight and longer hours.”
NICHOLAS TAPIA, Thompson Falls - “Spring because it’s not cold, it’s warm.”
JADEN BEWICK, Thompson Falls - “I would say Spring.”
ARIA MAYFIELD, Thompson Falls - “Spring! You spring forward.”
