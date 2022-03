FROM THE TOP – Plains High School Superintendent Thom Chisholm works on the plastic top portion of a rocket kit destined for a night launch in April.

Plains High School is letting an adult join its physics class and he doesn't even have to study or take tests, but he gets to play in the annual rocketry project. Maybe he's getting special treatment because he's the school superintendent.

Thom Chisholm started making his rocket on Thursday, tho...