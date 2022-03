Jonathan Toyias, Sylvia Fairbank and Aibel McDonald show off their new belts and certificates earned at Blue Heron Karate Academy in Thompson Falls.

Of the many benefits that come from an active lifestyle, Blue Heron Karate Sensei Jason Williams explains that some of these benefits are especially important for youth. Williams has run three separate karate schools and has taught all ages the martial art for years. "I really enjoy training with...