Shirley A. (Schneider) Steinman

September 18, 1948 - November 6, 2023

Shirley Steinman passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home in Trout Creek, Montana on November 6, 2023. Shirley is missed immensely by her family, friends and favorite four-legged kid, Josie. You can be sure Shirley and Larry are together again.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Cancer Society or your favorite animal shelter.

Please join us in Celebrating the Beautiful Life of Shirley, Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1-3 pm at the Lakeside Resort – Patio Room, Trout Creek. Bring memories to share!