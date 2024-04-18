ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Shirley A. (Schneider) Steinman

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 18, 2024

Shirley Steinman

September 18, 1948 - November 6, 2023

Shirley Steinman passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home in Trout Creek, Montana on November 6, 2023. Shirley is missed immensely by her family, friends and favorite four-legged kid, Josie. You can be sure Shirley and Larry are together again.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Cancer Society or your favorite animal shelter.

Please join us in Celebrating the Beautiful Life of Shirley, Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1-3 pm at the Lakeside Resort – Patio Room, Trout Creek. Bring memories to share!

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024

Rendered 04/18/2024 09:32