Thompson falls to Harlem and Glasgow in final games of season

Hawk junior Natalie Roberts protects the ball from a Harlem defender during Thompson Falls' opening matchup at the state B basketball tournament in Bozeman.

The historic season for the Lady Hawk basketball team ended at the state tournament in Bozeman last weekend. The Hawks went 0-2 at state, but lessons were learned and the team is thankful for a successful season.

"I can't even begin to describe how it felt that we actually made it to state," s...