Elks shower community moms with gifts, info

The Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE) hosted their fourth annual community baby shower for expecting mothers and families with children in Sanders County on Saturday. "We have 21 mothers or expecting mothers at this year's baby shower," said Michelle Blackstone with CFVE. The event is made possible with funding from the Elks National Foundation's Spotlight grant. Funding is given to those events that focus on health, nutrition and literacy in the families.

Kay McKinzie, the Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Specialist, handed out information on tobacco prevention for pregnant mothers. "I have pamphlets on smoking, second hand smoking, quit lines and statistics on what smoking does during pregnancy," McKinzie said. "We just want them to be safe for their babies." Alongside tobacco prevention information, the health department gave out children's books and crayons.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) donated a car seat for this year's baby shower. "We are also donating gift bags that we usually give out to mothers who use our lactation services," said Sarah Nestor, CFVH labor and delivery coordinator, car seat technician and lactation consultant.

Nestor was at the baby shower to promote CFVH as a birthing center and to give out information on the different services the hospital offers expecting mothers and families. "These services are for all of the community, not just the mothers who deliver with us," she said. "Everyone is welcome to come to a child birthing class or a car seat inspection. We work with a lot of other hospitals in the area and we try to make everything available to everyone in the community."

Elyse Beranbaum, a nursing student at the University of Montana who travels to CFVH for clinical hours, was helping the health department with the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program. Beranbaum helped those in attendance learn more about the program's benefits, safe sleep and how to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

4-H bookbags were made and donated by Hattie Neesvig. "She makes them every year and donates them for our WIC clients, it's part of her 4-H program." said Karen Morey with Sanders County Public Health. The book bags are filled with toys and books and sent home with attendees.

"Every mom gets to go home with some bigger raffle items, a box of diapers, outfits, educational toys and baby wipes," said Christine Munday with CFVE. "Some of our raffle items this year are car seats, a play pen, educational toys, digital thermometers and baby monitors."

It was Thompson Falls Public Library Director Crystal Buchanan's first year at a community baby shower and she came prepared and ready to read and entertain all the children who tagged along with their parents to the event. "I brought bookmarks, word search and coloring sheets," she said. Buchanan says she was happy to help out at this year's event and brought several books to read and also enjoyed visiting and networking with other community members. "It's a good way to learn about other people's programs in the area," she said.

While the community baby shower is an invitation-only event, Blackstone encourages all mothers and expecting mothers to contact CFVE for an invitation, as they have room and want to welcome more mothers to the event.