Question of the Week

Are you a cat person or a dog person?

JUDY RIPKA, Thompson Falls - “Totally a dog person! I was born and raised with dogs; my whole life has been dogs! They call me the dog mom!”

BOBBY JO FISHER, Trout Creek - “I love my animals! I have both cats and dogs.”

LEON HELSTAD, Trout Creek - “I’m a dog person cause my wife makes me!”

JARED WEBLEY, Whitepine - “I prefer dogs over cats because they are a little more interesting than cats. They want to be pet when you want to pet them, cats are kind of the opposite.”

BOB REESER, Thompson Falls - “I just like animals of all kinds. I like dogs and cats. I think if you raise them in the house with you, they are just like part of the family.

KELLY HAMEL, Thompson Falls - “I’m a dog person because I’m allergic to cats and I have three dogs!!”