Hot Springs seeks funding for wastewater projects

The Town of Hot Springs held the first public hearing to discuss a wastewater Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) that addresses the town’s lagoon ponds, sewer mains and sewer system. The PER allows the town to apply for funding that has been made available for infrastructure needs.

CR Leisinger, an engineer with Morrison Maierle of Kalispell, presented the summarized requirements for the system, deficiencies with the wastewater system, existing infrastructure demands, and possible future infrastructure demands for the town. The last PER for Hot Springs was completed in 2014. In 2018, the town received funding for the completion of eight projects.

The Town of Hot Springs is looking at funding opportunities through several different sources including American Rescue Plan Act, Montana Coal Endowment Program, Community Development Block Grant programs and grants from USDA Rural Development.

One of the deficiencies found by the town’s engineer was with the liners in the lagoons. “The liner is 37 years old,” Leisinger said. “It’s starting to deteriorate.” A sludge that has built up on the lagoon liner reduces treatment capacity. Tears and punctures in the liner could lead to possible groundwater contamination.

Because of the sludge that has been building up on the liner, Hot Springs Mayor Randy Woods said a possible solution would be to draw down the pond, remove the water and dispose of the sludge. “Crews are very active out there but the liner has been there for 37 years and it’s starting to come apart,” Wood said.

The next step in the process, Leisinger says, is to prioritize the solutions for the deficiencies and rank each one with town officials and input from the public.

“Treating the water is very important,” Woods said of the importance of the PER. “The most important thing for us is taking care of that sewer and making sure good, clean drinking water is coming out of our treatment facility.”

The second public meeting will be held at Hot Springs City Hall on April 26.