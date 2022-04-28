Jacobson demonstrates care

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my staunch support of Ramona Jacobson for the position of school board member. Amidst all the upheaval regrading parents having a say in their children’s education, Ramona has not just expressed concern on this issue, but has also demonstrated that she truly does care about what is being taught in our schools.

Recently the school health instructor introduced a textbook illustrating what would be taught in the high school health class. The instructor sent notifications home, with the students, inviting the parents to come and preview this textbook. Ramona did just that. Later, during a parent-teacher conference, Ramona learned that there had only been one parent to do so… that parent being herself.

This action illustrates just how much Ramona cares about what is included in our children’s curriculum. It further confirms her level of commitment to our school children and to the level of excellence that has been the standard of our school district over the past 40 years that I have lived in Thompson Falls. For this reason, I would urge voters to vote for Ramona Jacobson for school board member. (P.S. For the record, Ramona found nothing inappropriate with what was being taught, however she did care enough to take the time to check it out.)

I would further urge every voter to get to know all the candidates. Inquire, not just of your friends and neighbors, but also make inquires of the candidate’s acquaintances and people they have worked for and done business with. Do a deep check as the officials you vote into office will be managing your tax dollars. Check into any legal judgments against any of the candidates, as this reflects their moral values and their ability to wisely allocate your tax dollars. The information regarding court proceedings is public information, one only need go to the courthouse and inquire. I urge each voter to do so.

Respectfully,

Lea Herndon, Thompson Falls