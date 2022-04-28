Our Viewpoint

Respectful discourse

I love a good discussion. Let's talk about books, whether cats or dogs are better pets, or the latest episode of "The Bachelor." I bet we can be friends after. But bring up topics such as education, public health or individual freedoms, and you probably won't make any friends.

Having thoughtful, respectful discussions is what makes communities stronger. That's where you find growth and progress. Some of my most memorable conversations have been with people who I don't agree with, but can respect from where their argument is coming.

Lately we've seen discussions that have turned ugly, with name calling, interrupting and people walking out of meetings. It leads to misunderstanding and weakening of our strong sense of community. It makes us not trust each other and sets people up for conflict and disagreement before they even hear what others have to say.

We teach our children to respect their teachers and adults, but we need to remember those lessons as adult and apply that to all our relationships.

­— Annie Wooden