12/26/1939 - 4/08/2024

Annamaria Curry of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed away at home on April 8, 2024, in Warren, Oregon, where she lived with her daughter, Marion and son-in-law Brad Grantham since February 2022.

Anna was preceded in death by Clarence Curry (2016) her husband of 50 years and son Frank Curry (2008). She is survived by her daughter Marion (husband Brad Grantham), son Dean Curry (wife Katrina), son Eddie Curry (wife Crystal), daughter Diana (husband Andy Bogart), eight grandchildren, Jesse, Dusty, Savannah, Raechel, Roben, Allie, Maddie and Sarah and numerous great-grandchildren.

Born in Italy, during a time when the country was at war, Anna recalled early childhood memories of days spent in bomb shelters and the devastation to the surrounding buildings she observed afterwards. After the war ended she spent her time in school or swimming at the river and riding bikes with her brothers on the nearby Dolomites mountain range. As a teenager she worked in a cotton factory and later at a local office supply and paper store.

At the age of 21 she moved to Kaiserslautern, Germany, where she eventually met her husband-to-be while he was serving in the United States Army. Clarence Curry and Anna were wed in Germany and moved to the United States in 1968. In 1970 they moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, where together, they raised five children.

The family lived on Main Street for 16 years, where Anna was known for her beautiful window boxes full of geraniums every summer. She spent much of her time in the garden growing vegetables that she froze or canned for the coming winter. She frequently baked goodies that were enjoyed by her family, friends and neighborhood kids or friends over for playtime or sleepovers. The front porch was often offered as a place to sit in the shade and have a sandwich and cold drink for the occasional passerby.

In 1986 the family moved out to Dry Creek where she lived until 2022. There she planted vegetable gardens and multiple fruit trees and grapes, which she pruned every spring. She spent her summer and fall canning, making juice, jam or freezing her bounty (if the bears did not get to it first). Anna cared for many animals over the years including chickens, rabbits, turkeys, pigeons and dogs but her favorites were the peacocks and especially cats, always feeding any stray that appeared at her doorstep.

Anna dedicated her life to caring for her family and others around her. Her kind heart and generosity will be missed by all.

Please join us as we honor our mother on Saturday, April 20.

Visitation - Sunset Hills Funeral Home at 904 Preston Ave., Thompson Falls from Noon-1:30 p.m.

Service - Thompson Falls Cemetery on Golf Street at 2 p.m.