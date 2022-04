AT BAT – Ezra Booth of the Plains Cats & Dogs keeps his eye on the ball and eventually sends it nearly three feet toward the pitcher's mound.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, at 5 feet, 6 inches, may be the shortest player in Major League Baseball right now, but he's got nothing on Ezra Booth, who stands at 40 inches and got to first base every time he went to the plate. He's only two inches taller than Ember Paquet of the opposin...