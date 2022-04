Ellie Carter (right) pays attention as tumbling teacher Melissa Evans leads the class at the Whitepine Grange in some stretching exercises.

Melissa Evans wasn't sure what kind of response she'd get when she offered a "beginning tumbling" class to youngsters in the west end of Sanders County.

That was about six weeks ago. Soon after she announced the class on Facebook, she had 14 kids between the ages of 6 and 12 signed up for a...