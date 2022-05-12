Old Jail Museum shows off renovations

This season's theme at the Old Jail Museum in Thompson Falls is the history of the women in Sanders County. The museum is open noon-4 p.m. daily.

The Old Jail Museum's initiative to preserve its history while keeping safety as a priority has gained some traction as some much-needed renovations have finally come to fruition. After meeting with Sanders County Commissioners last year to request financial help, funding was granted through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The museum received $23,400 in ARPA funds and renovations began this January.

One of the main projects was the restoration of the plaster ceiling in the office and gift shop area, as the drop ceiling needed to be removed, while still keeping the dividing wall intact because of its history dating back to 1960. "The whole place has been rewired," said Vonn Briggs, director of the Old Jail Museum. "Jim Conlin with Haas Electric was our electrician and every time he would come in, he would always tell us, 'I found something very interesting.'"

The wood floors have been redone and the bathroom received a significant makeover, including the replacement of the toilet, which hasn't been done since 1954. "Behind the scenes, the wiring was just a mess," said Linda Rocheleau with the Old Jail Museum. "There have been various people working on it for years, even the state patrol did some work back when they were in here."

As with any renovation of an older building, peeling back the layers is part of the fun. After rewiring the downstairs, workers uncovered some of the original wallpaper. "We don't know when it's from or which sheriff's wife chose the pattern but the guys who found the wallpaper saved several layers for us, two of which we haven't seen before," Briggs said. Along with a fresh coat of paint, Briggs said museum visitors will notice there are no more extension cords running along the floors. "We've also done some upgrades in the office, but we're still looking out for the old lady," Briggs said in reference to the museum.

With a little funding left, museum board members have a few more plans for the building once the season is over, including adding interior storm windows that will help with insulation and will give an added benefit of UV protection. "We now have the internet and we are working on a webpage as well," Briggs stated. "We've only had the internet for the last two weeks, but Lorraine Renard is our IT tech and has been very helpful and a great resource for us."

Part of the funding request Briggs presented to the commissioners last year included an ask of $7,000 for the archival of their historical documents. "After we went to the county to petition for funds, someone read in the paper and saw we needed help with funding for our archives," Briggs said. "On August 5 last year, we received a private donation of $7,000 for our archiving."

The renovations were completed just in time for the museum's opening day last Sunday. This season's theme is the history of the women in Sanders County. The museum will highlight the strength, resourcefulness and creativity of local women. "We want to showcase the women of the hearth," Briggs said. "The farmer's, the rancher's and the sheriff's wives. They're the ones who kept the hearth going." The display also showcases many women in business and their professions.

Some familiar names include Ann Sloan, an author who also worked at the Rex Theater; Nina Blake Thompson, who is known for her work with the Whitepine 4-H clubs; and Mary Naegeli, an educator, volunteer and rancher's wife. "She did everything," Briggs said. "If it was around, Mary was probably in it. None of these women had any of the modern conveniences. It's pretty amazing what they could do."

A few names from current times who will be part of Sanders County history and on display at the museum include retired Sanders County Commissioner Carol Brooker and Sanders County Ledger owner Annie Wooden. "This year's exhibit has been fun finding out about the women in Sanders County," Rocheleau said.

After tackling the storm windows, those at the museum plan on solving the mystery of what's under the carpet in the fur trade room. A dilemma they have been contemplating for quite some time now. "This is a wonderful old building," Briggs said. "We're very grateful for the grant money from the county and for Ray Brown with Sanders County Community Development for pointing us in the right direction for the ARPA funds."