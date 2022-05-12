Pinochle winners announced

After seven months of playing, the winners for the 2021-2022 Pinochle Marathon conducted by the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman’s Club have been determined.

Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang took top honors with a total score of 39120. Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins hold Second Place with 35400 and rounding out the top three teams was Pinky Nelson and Kay Rasor with 33590.

In addition to being the top point getters, Ingraham and Gressang were the only team to achieve 1500 families. No team garnered 1000 aces.

The Pinochle Marathon is conducted by the Woman’s Club as a fundraiser to support the Blanche Hurlburt Scholarship awarded to a graduating senior of Thompson Falls High School. A minimal fee is contributed monthly by the players and token awards are distributed to the top team. This is the 61st year the scholarship has been supported by the club through a card party of some sort.

If anyone is interested in learning how to play pinochle, a group gathers at the Thompson Falls Senior Center on Sunday afternoons at 1:30. Contact the Senior Center for more details.

The Thompson Falls Woman’s Club holds business meetings the first Saturday of October through June at the Black Bear Ballroom. Those interested in learning more about this volunteer group are welcome to contact the club at [email protected]