GETTING A DRINK – A newborn bison calf nurses while another calf, possibly hers, waits its turn. Moments later, the second calf left to play with a third calf. The herd of more than 50 bison cows, bulls and calves were gathered along a hillside near High Point Trail at 4,885 feet elevation. Some 20 calves have been spotted, so far this year.

The animals are in a big cage - one that covers 18,700 acres - but even in an enclosure, it doesn't guarantee an up close look at animals. "It's not a zoo. You might see them real close or maybe not at all. You just never know, said Stephanie Gillin, the information and education project manager...