BIG PIECE – Debbie Brown looks over a painting by junior Shylah Flynn called "Maybell," a portrait of a cow. Brown commissioned Flynn to paint the cow for her daughter, Mandy Fausett.

Attendance from the community was low but excitement from the student artists was high.

"I anticipated we'd have a lower attendance due to COVID and that people wouldn't want to be coming into the school and we're just getting back into this," said Kristen Cole, the Plains High School teacher w...