Thompson Falls sophomore Trinity Riffle clears 4-06 on her way to a third-place finish in the high jump at the divisional meet in Frenchtown

The Western B and C Divisional Track Meet was held in Frenchtown last week. Athletes from class B schools had to place in the top six to go to state while those from class C had to be in the top seven. These are your state-bound tracksters:

PLAINS

Mason Elliott, 6th, 110 M hurdles, 17.8, also 3r...