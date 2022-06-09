Group discusses livestock emergency shelter plan

Twenty people attended the livestock emergency evacuation and shelter meeting last Tuesday night hosted by both Wendy Carr, MSU Extension Agent for Sanders County. The discussion focused primarily on expanding support for agriculture, horticulture and natural resources in the county, and Jeanne Rankin DVM and Animal Health and Animal Disaster Associate Specialist. "Because of a grant that we have through MSU we are able to have her here today," Carr said while introducing Rankin. Those in attendance introduced themselves and shared with fellow attendees what type of livestock and pets they keep. "Im Susan Walker and this is my husband Irve, we are from plains and have horses, cats and dogs" Said Susan, her husband added "We have experience working with FEMA starting a parallel program by the name of The Spokane Valley Livestock Emergency Team through the Department of Emergencies in Spokane Valley Washington."

Those in attendance then listened to and discussed multiple plans, exercises and methods that can and should be utilized to assist residents in helping each other to evacuate, shelter and care for each other's pets and livestock in the event of an emergency situation.

The conversation at the meeting centered around organizing a Community Animal Response Team, or CART. MSU Extension and Sanders County Emergency Management worked together to organize and host the meeting. Spirits were high as an assortment of ranchers, veterinarians, law enforcement officers and public health officials attended the meeting. A few of the topics discussed at the meeting included livestock ownership, concern about livestock during the upcoming fire season, having enough trailer space to evacuate animals in case of emergency and the willingness to help others in the community to evacuate or shelter their animals during a disaster. "It's good to be back in Montana," said Dylan Martini of Plains when asked how he felt about his neighbors coming together to help one another.

With those attending the meeting already having their own time-consuming professions and personal obligations at home, it proved difficult to find someone who could lead the program. Thompson Falls Chief of Police Chris Nichols was in attendance due to his owning and caring for pet chickens. "Chickens and Rabbits are the only livestock residents can keep inside of city limits," said Nichols. "It looks like the next step here is to figure out someone with the time and willingness to volunteer to lead the program."

For more information regarding Livestock Emergency Evacuation and Sheltering, please contact Extension Agent Wendy Carr at (406) 827-6934 or [email protected]