Owen appointed district court judge

Governor Greg Gianforte has appointed Molly Owen to serve on the 20th Judicial District Court, which includes Lake and Sanders counties. Owen fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Manley.

“Molly is an accomplished attorney who appreciates the court’s role in interpreting laws, not making them from the bench,” Gov. Gianforte said. “A strong supporter of drug treatment courts and maximizing efficiencies in the courtroom, Molly will serve the people of Lake and Sanders counties well.”

Owen has served as Deputy County Attorney for Lake County since 2015, and as St. Ignatius Town Attorney since 2017. She is a 2012 graduate of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

On March 7, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Montana notified the governor of a vacancy in the 20th Judicial District upon Judge Manley’s retirement on June 1, 2022.

On April 7, Governor Gianforte announced an advisory council of attorneys and community leaders in Lake and Sanders Counties to assist in identifying and reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court judge vacancy in the Twentieth Judicial District.

The governor concluded, “I thank the members of advisory council for volunteering their time to identify exceptional candidates to fill this vacancy and serve as their new district court judge.”

In May, the governor’s advisory council interviewed the four applicants and considered public comment, including letters of support and application materials. The advisory council forwarded two nominees to the governor on May 19. The governor met with the top two candidates advanced by the advisory council.