Coach, 3 seniors head to Butte for all-star game

Blue Hawks (from left) Erik Strom, Trae Thilmony, Coach Jared Koskela and Nathan Schraeder attended the Bob Cleverly All-Star game in Butte last week. Koskela was defensive coordinator for the Blue Team.

School is out for the summer, but a few Blue Hawk senior football players suited up for one last rally on the field last weekend. The Bob Cleverly All-Star game was held in Butte on Saturday. Hawk Coach Jared Koskela took newly graduate seniors Erik Strom, Nathan Schraeder and Trae Thilmony to Mo...