Volunteers open lookout for summer

READYING FOR SUMMER – Wild Plains Back Country Horsemen members John Errecart (in back) and Dan Mathis get struts in position in order to prop up the lookout shutters while Mathis' dog Monty (left) and Errecart's dog Rocket enjoy the view.

The Big Hole Lookout is ready for the season, but it won't be manned by anyone looking for fires. Instead people at the lookout will be admiring the scenery surrounding the cabin at an elevation of 6,922 feet.

The historic lookout is part of the U.S. Forest Service's recreation cabin rental prog...