Local athlete shines in Florida

McKahan brings home two medals from Special Olympics

Local hero Shawn McKahan brought home two medals from the 2022 Special Olympic Games held this year in Orlando. McKahan, 33, of Thompson Falls, earned a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash and a silver medal in the shot put.

"I have been to the Special Olympics 12 times and including these two I have won 46 medals," McKahan humbly said. "This year seemed more special to me because I had not been able to attend for a few years due to COVID. There were around 5,500 participants and extra people on staff. There were also 31 other Montanans that got to go to the games this year," McKahan added. "I like the feeling of knowing that there are other people who have similar disabilities to me and getting to forge new friendships with people."

This was the first year for McKahan to participate in the shot put, requiring new training and coaches. He also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. "I competed in the shot put, 100- and 200-meter dashes. I got fourth in the 100, I took silver in the shot put and bronze in the 200," said McKahan. "I liked the 200-meter dash the most out of all of the events," he added.

McKahan had a very memorable experience attending the 2022 Special Olympic Games in Orlando and is extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to attend and participate in the games. He also has a lot of people he wants to thank for all of their help and support.

"It was the trip of a lifetime, and I would love to get to go again," McKahan stated. "There is always a chance that I might never get to go again, but I don't like to think too much about the negative. It was intense because this was the first time I had ever competed in the shot put."

Thompson Falls grad Cody Burk and his dad Ryan taught McKahan how to throw the shot put. "Cody won the state championship a few years ago. I was happy to have them as coaches. How can you go wrong with a guy like Cody who earned a scholarship doing shot put and setting the state high school record?" McKahan exclaimed. "I want to thank Karen Knutson as well as Holly and Dave Headley, because if it weren't for them and their two sons I would never have known about the Special Olympics. I would also like to thank my mom for being the best mom and for giving me space when I need it. I would also like to say a big thank you to all of the staff at the resort and all of the volunteers who worked so hard for us. And I would like to thank Jersey Mike's Subs for being the presenting sponsor and for raising $137.6 million to put the games on in Orlando and thank you to Tim Schriver for taking a picture with me and for speaking at the opening ceremony. Tim's mom, Eunice, actually started the special Olympics in her backyard for her sister Rosemary."

McKahan trained hard for the games. "I did a lot of walking and ran some 200-meter sprints and some 100-meter sprints just to reacquaint myself with the track after not having been on the track for two years because of COVID," McKahan said.

Although his flights and layovers were a little longer than desired and slightly cramped at times, he had a remarkable time from start to finish. "My flight and everything was paid for by the Special Olympics of Montana and the Special Olympics of North America. It was a 19-and-a-half hour trip including layovers. The first flight was a little cramped because it was a Boeing 397 instead of a Boeing 757. We also stayed at the Walt Disney World All-Star resort, which is a massive six-building complex with over 4,500 rooms."

McKahan wants to share some advice with other people who dream of competing in the Special Olympics as he has. "Train hard and believe in yourself and most of all when someone tells you that you can't do something because you're disabled, just look at them and tell them this: 'I'm not disabled. I'm differently-abled, and you don't know what I can do because you haven't seen what I can do!' "

McKahan also says to keep a positive attitude and not let negativity mess with your mind. "What our nation needs right now are people helping people to become the best versions of themselves. You can't tear other people down to build them up because that's just another way of saying bullying is OK."

All in all, McKahan had a good and memorable experience competing and placing in the 2022 Special Olympic Games, even with the large crowds and new faces. "Pretty much the only person I actually knew there was my roommate Dusty Diest from Whitefish, because he has been participating in track almost as long as I have. Dusty is a member of the Whitefish Thunder. Getting to go to and be in Orlando for the games was my favorite part of the trip, and my least favorite part of the trip was the humidity," McKahan said. Although he loved meeting people from across the U.S. and the Caribbean, he also loved getting to come back home to Thompson Falls.

McKahan said that he may get invited to attend the Special Olympic Games in Berlin in 2023 but is waiting for the decision. For more information or to donate to Montana Special Olympics, go to specialolympicsso.mt.org.