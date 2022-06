Nancy Fields hits a ball over the net as her partner Carol Searl watches the play. Pickleball players meet at the sport courts by Thompson Falls High School in the summer.

Pickleball – a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong – has become known as the fastest-growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Now it has gained traction in the Thompson Falls area.

It began in 2019. A group of about 10 picklebal...