Question of the Week

What part of Independence Day celebrations is your favorite?

JEFF MCKENZIE, Trout Creek - “I would have to say that my favorite part of the celebration would be the fireworks because I enjoy blowing stuff up.”

OWEN RAFUSE, Kalispell - “Fishing and camping with my friends are what I enjoy most. I like being out in the Montana woods.”

GEORGE GRUTSCH, Missoula - “ I enjoy time with my family at our little place in Trout Creek. We drive down from Missoula every year just to come celebrate the fourth there ”

STEVEN WELCH, Duluth Minnesota - ”I like making the trip down to Sanders County from Minnisota. I have been making my way to this area every Fourth of July for the last seven years. It's just so beautiful here.”

LISA AUSTIN, Trout Creek - “I like camping, fishing, and cooking out with my friends and family. We enjoy being outside in the fresh air. ”

CANDI BOYER, Trout Creek - “My favorite part of celebrating the fourth is having all of my people together in one place.”