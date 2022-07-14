ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Johnathan J. Gerstenberger 

Question of the Week

What part of summer in Sanders County do you enjoy the most?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

July 14, 2022



ELIZABETH RIFFLE, Thompson Falls - “ My husband and I were born and raised here and we just love the community and our laid back lifestyle around here.”

VANESSA RAMSEY, Trout Creek - “I enjoy being out in nature and spending time with my friends and family in the community.”

JIM DRAMSTAD, Trout Creek - “I like fishing, swimming and picking wild mushrooms and berries.”

CHARLOTTE BRUHJELL, Spokane - “We just like being here. We have been staying at the Birdland Bay RV Resort and it’s the best RV resort that we have ever stayed at. We have good friends that we meet up here in the summer. We come over from Spokane and our friends travel all the way from Hawaii.”

CHIRP HJELM, Thompson Falls - “I like fishing, hunting, grilling and pretty much anything else that I can do outside.”

KELLY THOMPSON, Polson - “ For me it would have to be a tie between fishing on the Flathead and riding horses around the lake.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/15/2022 04:26