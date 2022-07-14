Question of the Week

What part of summer in Sanders County do you enjoy the most?

ELIZABETH RIFFLE, Thompson Falls - “ My husband and I were born and raised here and we just love the community and our laid back lifestyle around here.”

VANESSA RAMSEY, Trout Creek - “I enjoy being out in nature and spending time with my friends and family in the community.”

JIM DRAMSTAD, Trout Creek - “I like fishing, swimming and picking wild mushrooms and berries.”

CHARLOTTE BRUHJELL, Spokane - “We just like being here. We have been staying at the Birdland Bay RV Resort and it’s the best RV resort that we have ever stayed at. We have good friends that we meet up here in the summer. We come over from Spokane and our friends travel all the way from Hawaii.”

CHIRP HJELM, Thompson Falls - “I like fishing, hunting, grilling and pretty much anything else that I can do outside.”

KELLY THOMPSON, Polson - “ For me it would have to be a tie between fishing on the Flathead and riding horses around the lake.”