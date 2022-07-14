ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Johnathan J. Gerstenberger 

Fun night for Thursday ladies at River's Bend

 
July 14, 2022



Thursday was fun night for the Ladies League golfers this last week at River’s Bend. The ladies competed in a four-person scramble. Kim Sparks, Liz Morkert and Lana Nolan finished the nine holes with a one-over-par 37 for the low gross score. Chip-ins were plentiful with Barb Petteys sinking one on No. 4, Annie Wooden on No. 5 and Marshanna Drop on No. 2. Annie Wooden won the hole prize for being closest to the pin on No. 8.

The ladies will be back for regular competition this Thursday at River’s Bend.

 
