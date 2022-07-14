RT, Randy hit low Wednesday rounds

The Big Eddy's/Limberlost Brewery team rallied together as RT Brown, Bob Brown, Doug Fisher and John Torres secured the low team gross of 177 last Wednesday at River's Bend. The First Security Bank team consisting of Mike Baxter, Michael Scharfe, Bill Nolen and Mike Thilmony played well together and clinched the low team net of 147.

RT Brown took the low individual gross with a score of 40 and Randy Hojem the low individual net with a 33.

Over on the course Mike Baxter went closest to the pin in three on No. 11 and made the longest putt on No 12. With great accuracy Gary Thompson went closest to the pin on No. 14, and Ray Marshall dropped in the long putt on No. 15. Paul Flemmer was closest to the pin on 17 and had the long drive of the night No. 18. Michael Scharfe claimed the longest drive for the under 55 group on No. 18.

Two participants had chip-ins last Wednesday: Jesse Mosher on No. 17 and Hojem on No. 18.

STANDINGS

Edward Jones 45.5

Whitefish Credit Union 45

Mountain Plains LLC 42

First Security Bank 39.5

Highlead 39.5

Wild Coyote 38.5

Big Eddy’s/Limberlost 35

TRL 7