Arts events return to Paradise

It’s been a three-year gap since the Artists in Paradise show has taken place, but now the exhibit is back at the Paradise Center for three days in August. Another event returning to Paradise will be the annual baroque music festival, also three days in August.

The Artists in Paradise show, scheduled for August 4-6, will feature 11 artists from Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains and Superior, said Ilene Paulsen, the event’s main coordinator and one of the exhibiters. She also helped with the 2019 show, the last one before COVID-19 caused the show to be canceled.

“We are excited about the show moving forward this year and encourage faithful local supporters and new folks from around our area to check out our local talent,” said Paulsen, who will have watercolor and acrylic paintings, prints and cards. “All the artists are professionals and will have quality work,” she added.

There will be wood carvings, fused glass, beaded jewelry, ceramics, paintings, pottery and photographs at the Artists in Paradise show, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. One or two western motif pencil drawings by the late Duke Nielsen will be given away as a door prizes.

This will be the first year for Kristen Cole, who will have a variety of paintings at the exhibit. Cole teaches junior high and high school art classes at Plains School. This is also the first time for Thompson Falls resident Rita Hill, who will have beaded jewelry, and for Sue Hummel of Superior, who will have egg tempera paintings.

This year will mark the 18th Annual Montana Baroque Music Festival at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort. Only the 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic. This year’s performance will take place August 1-3 starting at 7 p.m. each evening in the Paradise Hall Event Center. Tickets are $35 each night or $80 for all three evenings. This is the second year that the event will be held indoors.

The theme this year is “Virtuosos in Paradise” and will be put on by musicians from Oregon, Indiana, Canada and Montana with violins, cello, bass, recorder and the flute, said Adam LaMotte, a violist and the artistic director.

“We all love Paradise Valley, love to soak in the tubs, go to thrift stores in Plains, and enjoy the beautiful scenery,” said LaMotte, a Portland, Oregon, resident who has performed in the festival every year it’s been held. The group will perform six or seven pieces each night, including duos and trio numbers. All will be of the baroque period — 1600 to 1750 — except for the final piece, which will be a Wolfgang Mozart piece, said the 48-year-old LaMotte, a professional musician for 26 years and a member of the Portland Baroque Orchestra.