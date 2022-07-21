HOGSLOP OF FUN AT REX

More than 100 residents enjoyed the bluegrass sounds of Hogslop String Band at The Rex Theater last Thursday. This is the second year the Nashville band has played in Thompson Falls on their way to the Under the Big Sky music festival, which was last weekend in Whitefish. The high-energy band kept the crowd on their feet through the two-hour show. The Rex hosts open mic night the third Friday of each month. For more information, go to http://www.rex

theaterproject.org.