Question of the Week

What method do you use to keep mosquitoes away?

CHILAILI WACHIWI, Trout Creek - “You mix spruce oil, mint and sticky geranium with lard or bear grease. Bear grease is sticky and the bugs don’t like the smell. These remedies work great for black flies, bot flies and mosquitoes. This is a Native American remedy and works well in former glacial areas.”

PRESTON WENTZ, Trout Creek - “Johnson’s Creamy Baby Oil with aloe and Vitamin E. It’s a lotion product for babies and it just happens to do a very good job of keeping the mosquitos away. My Niece from Texas recommended it to us and it really works. You can find it for sale online.”

CHELBY SMITH, Heron - “I have heard that lavender and lavender oil work very well for keeping the mosquitos at bay.”

LUCRECIA FLAMMING, Thompson Falls – “The mosquitos seem to leave me alone for the most part. I don’t use any of the store-bought methods. A long time ago I used the coils that you burn to repel them.”

LESLIE ROBERTS, Noxon - “I’m a canned spray girl when it comes to keeping the bugs away.”

KATHY REGIER, Trout Creek - “I like to dab on a little bit of lavender oil the way you would a perfume. It works very well and its non-toxic.’’