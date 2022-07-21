TC Senior Center plans open house

The Trout Creek Senior Center will be hosting two events in July. The first event will be an open house on this Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second event is the Trout Creek Senior Center Yard Sale on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of the open house is to share with anyone, and everyone, the changes and improvements that have been made at the Trout Creek Senior Center over the past two years. Door prizes will be given out every half hour, and visitors must be present to win. There will also be a raffle for two turkeys, with tickets $1 each or $5 for six.

Through the benefit of grant mony, and donations, the Trout Creek Senior Center has been able to completely remodel their building inside. The kitchen was relocated and a new oven, dishwasher, stainless steel cabinetry and prep table were installed. The main dining room was painted, new flooring, windows and tables were installed, and a stainless steel salad bar was purchased using 2020-2021 COVID funds. Additional stainless steel cabinetry was recently purchased using grant money from Western Montana Area VI Agency on Aging.

The center provides meals on Tuesdays and Fridays, with soup and salad at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The menus for each month are posted on the center’s Facebook page. The center stressed that meals are open to all ages, not just senior citizens. After dinner on Friday nights, the center offers bingo at 6:45 p.m.

For the yard sale on July 30, the center is asking for donations of school supplies that will be distributed to local schools. Money from the yard sale will be used to complete other projects including a new sign, improved lighting inside and out, seal the basement and much more. The center is located at 18 Larch Street in Trout Creek.