Gifts From Above Midwifery is pleased to announce the arrival of Madalynn Grace Lyons on July 21,2022, at 2:19 a.m., weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.

Proud parents are Abraham and Ariel Lyons of Plains. Happy sibling is big brother Nathaniel. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Mercy Lyons of Plains. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Cindy Figueroa of Mansfield, Ohio. Congratulations!!