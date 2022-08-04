New activities, old favorites planned for festival

The Huckleberry Festival will return to Trout Creek this year with a few new additions to the fun-filled weekend August 13 and 14. The festival kicks off with the huckleberry pancake breakfast at the Trout Creek Rural Fire Department 7-11 a.m. Saturday. “We are only hosting the pancake breakfast one day this year,” said festival committee member Marilyn Saunders. “We would need more volunteers to make it happen both days.”

New additions to this year’s festival include an archery and fly fishing demonstration that has been organized by Trout Creek School Superintendent Preston Wenz. He says the school’s archery team will be putting on the archery demonstrations Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Tim Converse will be doing the fly fishing demonstrations Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The annual 5K Run for Fun begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. “People will report to the Trout Creek Motel parking lot and can sign up if they still need to,” Saunders said. “There are shirts and other merchandise items available now at The Local Store.”

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. with a karate demonstration on the Main Stage at noon. The National Guard will be bringing back the climbing wall.

After last year’s positive response, children’s crafts will return for both days of the festival. Craft time will start at noon at the children’s activity pavilion both Saturday and Sunday, with a new craft starting every hour.

Festival goers will get the chance to listen to some local talent including jazz ensembles from the band Up the Creek on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and DJ Ray will end the night with a family dance party starting at 8 p.m. Sunday morning at 11:30 Tanner Laws will take the stage.

The pie eating contest will return this year, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with cash prizes for the winners. “It’s always a big hit,” Saunders said. Booths and vendors will showcase their Montana made goods. “We have over 90 artisan booths and a third are new to the festival this year,” Saunders said.

The festival auction will hold viewing at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and will begin at 4 p.m. Saunders says they are still looking for community members who can donate items for the auction.

The Miss Huckleberry and Huck Finn talent contest starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and will be hosted this year by Dance XPlosion.

Dessert contest judging will take place on Sunday at noon followed by the jam and jelly contest judging. A horseshoe tournament at The Pit starts at 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome. Committee members are still looking for huckleberries to purchase for this year’s festival. Call Elizabeth Haagenson at (406) 827-7117 for inquiries about selling huckleberries, donating raffle items and volunteer opportunities.

A full schedule of Huckleberry Festival events will be available in next week’s Ledger.