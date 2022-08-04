Mack attack at River's Bend

There was a Mack attack last Wednesday at River's Bend Golf Course as Jesse Mack went back-to-back with chip-ins on No. 3 and No. 4 in Wednesday night league play. Mike Thilmony and Rick Hagedorn also had chip-ins during league play, on No. 2 and No. 7, respectively.

Wild Coyote golfers Gary Thompson, Mike Normandin, Dave Petteys and Steve Clark teamed up for the low gross of 178, while Whitefish Credit Union's Rusty Sharp, Randy Hojem, Chuck Manry and Ray Marshall combined for the low net of 149.

Paul Flemmer shot the low individual gross of 39 and Shawn Morgan's 31 was the low net for the night. Morgan also had one of the long drives on No. 9 and his drive was closest to the pin on No. 8.

Gary Thompson's third shot was closest to the pin on No. 2, Tyler Bates sank the long putt on No. 3, Bill Nolen was closest to the pin on No. 5, Paul Flemmer had the long putt on No. 6 and Bob Brown smashed the other long drive on No. 9 last Wednesday.

STANDINGS

Mountain Plains LLC 88.5

Wild Coyote 86

First Security Bank 85.5

Whitefish CU 81.5

Edward Jones 79.5

Highlead 73

Big Eddy's/Limberlost 69

TRL 31