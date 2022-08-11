Burts honored to be recognized for service

Couple chosen as grand marshals

Sam and Teri Burt moved to Trout Creek in 1993 with their four children. Almost immediately, the couple began volunteering for various organizations.

This year, the Burts are being recognized for their commitment to the Trout Creek community and surrounding areas. They will lead the parade at the Huckleberry Festival as grand marshals. The couple has been involved with the festival for decades in the various organizations for which they have volunteered, and they appreciate what the festival does for the community and organizations. "It brings families together," Sam noted of the Huckleberry Festival. "A lot of people come back home for the festival and everybody comes back together." He also expressed gratitude for the people who support local organizations at the festival. "The money organizations make during the festival has a big impact," Sam added.

Teri said they are honored to be recognized as grand marshals. Sam added that it's nice to realize people do appreciate the time put in by volunteers. "But that's not why we do this," he noted. "It's important to give back and invest in your community. That's how you make small towns work. You wouldn't have some services without volunteers."

Huckleberry Festival Chairperson Elizabeth Haagenseon said the Burts were a great choice for parade grand marshals. "They've done a lot of great things in our community."

Though both are now retired, Sam worked for Northern Lights and Teri taught for 24 years in Noxon. Her work as a science teacher, she said, allowed her opportunities to be involved in various community projects. For example, the science club helped clean up the slough across from Noxon School. They worked to stabilize the bank, removed car parts and garbage from the area, and had a guardrail installed. Teri said the school partnered with agencies such as Avista and the Forest Service for that project. "It was good for the students to see that cooperation in the community," she noted.

Teri has been a volunteer with the local Community Ambulance Service in Noxon for 28 years. Along with volunteering, she is an A-EMT (advanced EMT), trains volunteers and teaches CPR classes. She has also served as an officer for many years, and is currently president for the ambulance service. "Throughout my 28 years with this ambulance service, I have served in many roles in addition to being an EMT and AEMT," Teri said. She added that the greatest challenge they currently face as an organization is securing more volunteers, as is the case for most EMS and fire departments. "This reality is what keeps me serving. The most valuable lesson I've gained is the importance of being there for someone in their worst moment. Some of my experiences have been very profound and have definitely deepened my understanding of not only others but also of myself."

Sam has been involved in a variety of community organizations. Along with retiring from the Trout Creek Rural Fire District, he has been involved with the Trout Creek Park Board, the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association, the Cabinet Ridge Riders, the Clark Fork Valley Bass Anglers and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, to name a few. "I've enjoyed every minute of it," he said. His employment with Northern Lights also gave him opportunities to help out in the community.

In January 2020, Sam was diagnosed with stage four cancer that started in his appendix and spread to other areas of his body. Doctors told him it was aggressive, but he was determined to beat it. He is open about his diagnosis, his determination to beat cancer and his faith and spirituality. Though his cancer diagnosis slowed his community involvement, he still takes pride in the great community in which he has lived for almost 30 years. Today he is in remission, cancer free. "It teaches you gratitude and humility," Sam said. "I have found so many positive things through cancer." Throughout his battle, the Burt family sought answers and treatments for his cancer. "You never say 'whoa' in a horse race," Sam said, and that's how he approached cancer, being determined early on that he was not going to succumb to the disease.

"They've been through so much," Haagenson expressed. "And every time I see Sam he always has a smile on his face."

Sam encouraged younger families to get involved in the community, saying he hopes they realize how important it is to give back and invest in your community. "We're proud of our communities," Teri added. "We both understand the importance of giving back to your community. It's an investment. We also realize how blessed we've been to have been able to work alongside so many other community members who embrace the same philosophy. We're honored to be recognized for our part."

Sam and Teri Burt will lead the Huckleberry Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in Trout Creek. A full festival schedule is available on pages 4 and 5.